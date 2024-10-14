UMB Bank n.a. Sells 707 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

UMB Bank n.a. lowered its position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 46.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 823 shares of the company’s stock after selling 707 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $70,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank & Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Dollar General by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Studio Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 117.7% in the second quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Dollar General in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Dollar General Stock Up 0.1 %

Dollar General stock opened at $82.49 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $122.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of $18.14 billion, a PE ratio of 12.01, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.44. Dollar General Co. has a fifty-two week low of $77.96 and a fifty-two week high of $168.07.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by ($0.09). Dollar General had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 20.62%. The firm had revenue of $10.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.13 EPS. Dollar General’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Dollar General Co. will post 5.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 8th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 8th. Dollar General’s payout ratio is 34.35%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Roderick J. West sold 2,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.25, for a total value of $208,957.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $762,819.75. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Dollar General news, EVP Roderick J. West sold 2,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.25, for a total value of $208,957.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $762,819.75. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Warren F. Bryant acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $80.83 per share, for a total transaction of $80,830.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 42,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,397,284.90. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DG has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Daiwa America cut Dollar General from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Barclays lowered their target price on Dollar General from $154.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Loop Capital cut their price target on Dollar General from $130.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.11.

Read Our Latest Report on Dollar General

Dollar General Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.