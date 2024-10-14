UMB Bank n.a. Trims Stake in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

UMB Bank n.a. lessened its stake in shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Free Report) by 8.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 720 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 65 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Waste Connections by 116.2% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 160 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Connections during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waste Connections in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waste Connections during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its position in Waste Connections by 3,885.7% during the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 279 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.09% of the company’s stock.

Waste Connections Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of WCN opened at $181.40 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $181.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $174.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.81 billion, a PE ratio of 58.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.72. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 12-month low of $126.12 and a 12-month high of $187.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Waste Connections Announces Dividend

Waste Connections ( NYSE:WCN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.07. Waste Connections had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 15.16%. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th were issued a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 7th. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.01%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Waste Connections from $196.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Eight Capital raised Waste Connections to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $181.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $191.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $175.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $191.53.

Insider Buying and Selling at Waste Connections

In other news, SVP Susan Netherton sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.13, for a total transaction of $358,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,805,272.14. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Susan Netherton sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.13, for a total transaction of $358,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,805,272.14. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mary Anne Whitney sold 16,300 shares of Waste Connections stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.05, for a total transaction of $2,902,215.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 48,899 shares in the company, valued at $8,706,466.95. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,600 shares of company stock valued at $3,842,550 in the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Waste Connections Profile

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

