Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Sold by Gateway Investment Advisers LLC

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lowered its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 64.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,036 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 7,410 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $995,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Union Pacific by 211.4% during the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 109 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 4,859 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,193,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter worth $68,000. Institutional investors own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Union Pacific

In other news, President Elizabeth F. Whited sold 3,552 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.59, for a total transaction of $875,887.68. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 64,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,014,787.55. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

NYSE:UNP opened at $242.31 on Monday. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $199.97 and a 12-month high of $258.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.62 billion, a PE ratio of 22.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $245.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $238.55.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.03. Union Pacific had a net margin of 26.90% and a return on equity of 42.62%. The firm had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.57 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th were issued a dividend of $1.34 per share. This is a positive change from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UNP has been the topic of a number of research reports. TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $259.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $277.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $266.00 price objective on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Monday, July 29th. Evercore ISI cut shares of Union Pacific from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $254.00 to $247.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $275.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $259.50.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

