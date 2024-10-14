United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Shares Sold by Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt cut its position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 96.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 597 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 15,564 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in URI. First Financial Corp IN purchased a new position in shares of United Rentals during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in United Rentals during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in United Rentals during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. RFP Financial Group LLC increased its stake in United Rentals by 115.8% in the second quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 41 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Finally, Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on United Rentals from $774.00 to $795.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Truist Financial increased their price target on United Rentals from $873.00 to $954.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $565.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of United Rentals from $790.00 to $905.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of United Rentals from $860.00 to $930.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $714.92.

Insider Buying and Selling at United Rentals

In related news, SVP Joli L. Gross sold 360 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $690.00, for a total value of $248,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,822,100. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

United Rentals Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of URI stock opened at $819.00 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $54.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. United Rentals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $387.01 and a fifty-two week high of $826.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $744.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $699.16.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The construction company reported $10.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.48 by $0.22. United Rentals had a net margin of 17.35% and a return on equity of 35.87%. The firm had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.77 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $9.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that United Rentals, Inc. will post 44.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 14th were issued a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 14th. United Rentals’s payout ratio is currently 17.66%.

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

