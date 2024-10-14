Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) Shares Purchased by Mather Group LLC.

Mather Group LLC. increased its position in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Free Report) by 31.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 283 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $65,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Universal Health Services in the third quarter valued at about $758,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Universal Health Services by 31.3% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 873 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Czech National Bank raised its position in Universal Health Services by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 12,113 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,774,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in Universal Health Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $404,000. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services in the 3rd quarter valued at $115,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.05% of the company’s stock.

Universal Health Services Stock Up 0.7 %

UHS stock opened at $214.33 on Monday. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $119.90 and a 52 week high of $243.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $227.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $197.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.27.

Universal Health Services ( NYSE:UHS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The health services provider reported $4.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.94. The company had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.87 billion. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 14.91% and a net margin of 6.22%. Universal Health Services’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.53 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 15.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Universal Health Services announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, July 24th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the health services provider to buy up to 8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Universal Health Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. Universal Health Services’s payout ratio is currently 6.78%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Matthew Jay Peterson sold 15,141 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.85, for a total value of $3,192,479.85. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,253 shares in the company, valued at $1,107,595.05. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Matthew Jay Peterson sold 15,141 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.85, for a total value of $3,192,479.85. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,253 shares in the company, valued at $1,107,595.05. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Eileen C. Mcdonnell sold 2,535 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.55, for a total value of $531,209.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,343,844.15. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,970 shares of company stock valued at $4,653,535 in the last 90 days. 16.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UHS has been the subject of several recent research reports. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Universal Health Services in a report on Friday. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Baird R W raised Universal Health Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Universal Health Services from $236.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Universal Health Services from $200.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $219.00 price objective on shares of Universal Health Services in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Universal Health Services currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $224.92.

About Universal Health Services

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. It operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. The company's hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

