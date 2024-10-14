Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,548 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $1,047,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ADI. Swedbank AB bought a new stake in Analog Devices in the 1st quarter valued at about $537,171,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Analog Devices by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,716,169 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,437,781,000 after buying an additional 2,160,668 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in Analog Devices by 17,535,360.0% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,753,546 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $346,834,000 after acquiring an additional 1,753,536 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 19.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,163,882 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,614,735,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&G Plc bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the first quarter worth $181,232,000. 86.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Edward H. Frank sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.24, for a total transaction of $113,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,078,935.52. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Edward H. Frank sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.24, for a total transaction of $113,620.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,078,935.52. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 30,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.93, for a total transaction of $6,867,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 79,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,106,760.49. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 91,495 shares of company stock valued at $20,794,658 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ADI. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Analog Devices from $250.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $245.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Truist Financial lowered shares of Analog Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $266.00 to $233.00 in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $260.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Analog Devices presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $249.80.

Shares of ADI opened at $232.86 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.69. Analog Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $154.99 and a fifty-two week high of $244.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $223.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $220.07. The firm has a market cap of $115.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.93, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.07.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 17.07% and a return on equity of 9.47%. The company’s revenue was down 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is currently 110.51%.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

