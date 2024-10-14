Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 1.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,545 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $817,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in Fiserv by 67.2% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,251,722 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $519,690,000 after buying an additional 1,306,901 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Fiserv by 7.4% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 18,840,137 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,011,031,000 after acquiring an additional 1,303,078 shares during the period. Maj Invest Holding A S bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 3rd quarter worth about $172,993,000. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 2nd quarter worth about $105,031,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Fiserv by 1,642.5% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 500,239 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $74,556,000 after purchasing an additional 471,531 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded Fiserv to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Fiserv from $186.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Fiserv from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $175.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, William Blair raised shares of Fiserv to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $178.84.

Fiserv Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of FI stock opened at $190.35 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $173.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $159.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1-year low of $109.11 and a 1-year high of $191.23. The company has a market cap of $111.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.93.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.81 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 17.45% and a return on equity of 16.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.81 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Frank Bisignano sold 145,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.37, for a total value of $25,718,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,965,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $525,916,949.08. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Frank Bisignano sold 145,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.37, for a total value of $25,718,650.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,965,084 shares in the company, valued at $525,916,949.08. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP John Gibbons sold 18,890 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.21, for a total transaction of $3,177,486.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,764,211.83. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 187,890 shares of company stock valued at $32,855,417. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

About Fiserv

(Free Report)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.