Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Buys 2,136 Shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) by 47.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,614 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,136 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Datadog were worth $761,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised its stake in shares of Datadog by 1.5% during the second quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft now owns 5,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Datadog by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Datadog by 5.2% in the second quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in Datadog by 1.2% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 8,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, WR Wealth Planners LLC boosted its position in Datadog by 31.6% during the second quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Datadog

In related news, CTO Alexis Le-Quoc sold 127,105 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.66, for a total transaction of $14,192,544.30. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 347,684 shares in the company, valued at $38,822,395.44. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Datadog news, CFO David M. Obstler sold 33,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.70, for a total transaction of $4,189,958.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 314,158 shares in the company, valued at $39,489,660.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Alexis Le-Quoc sold 127,105 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.66, for a total transaction of $14,192,544.30. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 347,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,822,395.44. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 361,574 shares of company stock worth $41,291,591 over the last three months. 11.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $155.00 target price on shares of Datadog in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Datadog from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Datadog in a report on Monday, July 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Loop Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Datadog in a report on Friday, July 5th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Datadog from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.19.

Datadog Trading Down 0.2 %

Datadog stock opened at $129.81 on Monday. Datadog, Inc. has a 12 month low of $77.81 and a 12 month high of $138.61. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.26. The firm has a market cap of $43.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 405.66, a PEG ratio of 22.85 and a beta of 1.11.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. Datadog had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 6.81%. The company had revenue of $645.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $624.92 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. Datadog’s revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Datadog Profile

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

Featured Articles

