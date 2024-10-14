Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Buys 216 Shares of Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,710 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $663,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TM. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 2.6% during the first quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Toyota Motor by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Toyota Motor by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC raised its position in Toyota Motor by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Toyota Motor by 5.3% in the second quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TM stock opened at $174.06 on Monday. Toyota Motor Co. has a 52 week low of $159.04 and a 52 week high of $255.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $234.53 billion, a PE ratio of 7.05, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $179.13 and its 200-day moving average is $202.75.

Toyota Motor ( NYSE:TM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $6.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.01 by $2.34. Toyota Motor had a net margin of 10.70% and a return on equity of 14.28%. The firm had revenue of $75.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $7.05 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Toyota Motor Co. will post 21.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, Central and South America, Oceania, Africa, and the Middle East. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments.

