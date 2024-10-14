Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Buys 3,500 Shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 75.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,165 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $968,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors bought a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $835,946,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 83.4% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,224,975 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $250,676,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011,512 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 159.8% in the first quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 1,353,044 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $154,396,000 after purchasing an additional 832,144 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Dell Technologies by 303.6% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 937,398 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $107,173,000 after buying an additional 705,167 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Dell Technologies by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,595,478 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,346,054,000 after buying an additional 647,192 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.10% of the company’s stock.

In other Dell Technologies news, Director Lake Group L.L.C. Silver sold 25,381 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.42, for a total transaction of $3,411,714.02. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 787,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,878,466.98. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 10,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.40, for a total transaction of $1,224,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,912,241 shares in the company, valued at $2,070,058,298.40. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Lake Group L.L.C. Silver sold 25,381 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.42, for a total value of $3,411,714.02. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 787,669 shares in the company, valued at $105,878,466.98. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,978,043 shares of company stock valued at $2,116,671,062 over the last ninety days. 46.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of DELL stock opened at $127.73 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $111.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $125.18. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $63.90 and a 1-year high of $179.70. The company has a market cap of $90.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.90.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The technology company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $25.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.14 billion. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 178.09% and a net margin of 4.32%. The company’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.445 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 22nd. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Dell Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 36.33%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $166.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Dell Technologies from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 30th. Bank of America increased their price target on Dell Technologies from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Dell Technologies from $142.00 to $136.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dell Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.50.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

