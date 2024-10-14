Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Buys 417 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,472 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $660,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Simplicity Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 153,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,856,000 after purchasing an additional 23,811 shares during the last quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 5.3% during the third quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 6,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. BWM Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the third quarter valued at about $626,000. Cypress Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 45.9% in the third quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 176,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,127,000 after acquiring an additional 55,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kelly Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 99.1% in the third quarter. Kelly Financial Services LLC now owns 251,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,450,000 after acquiring an additional 124,999 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF stock opened at $56.60 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.70. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a twelve month low of $49.15 and a twelve month high of $59.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.91.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

