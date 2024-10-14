Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 17.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,585 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,095 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in American International Group were worth $1,068,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc acquired a new stake in shares of American International Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Watts Gwilliam & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in American International Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $547,000. Sendero Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of American International Group by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,460 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,524,000 after acquiring an additional 1,829 shares during the last quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC increased its stake in shares of American International Group by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC now owns 149,796 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,970,000 after acquiring an additional 2,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of American International Group by 52.0% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 19,739 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,445,000 after acquiring an additional 6,750 shares during the period. 90.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American International Group alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder International Group American sold 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.86, for a total transaction of $144,300,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 279,238,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,058,834,596.28. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

American International Group Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of AIG stock opened at $77.23 on Monday. American International Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.69 and a fifty-two week high of $80.83. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $73.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $1.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.64 billion. American International Group had a positive return on equity of 9.52% and a negative net margin of 1.54%. The business’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.75 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that American International Group, Inc. will post 5.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American International Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 16th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.88%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of American International Group from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of American International Group from $96.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded American International Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $93.00 to $89.00 in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on American International Group from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on American International Group from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, American International Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on AIG

American International Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers’ compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.