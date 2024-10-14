Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Grows Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYD)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYD – Free Report) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,426 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF were worth $1,024,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF during the second quarter worth about $264,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 33.1% during the 1st quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 106,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,340,000 after acquiring an additional 26,486 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 1,137.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 14,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after acquiring an additional 13,508 shares during the period. Finally, Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 30.6% in the first quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 36,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after acquiring an additional 8,499 shares in the last quarter.

SPYD opened at $45.19 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $44.52 and its 200-day moving average is $41.96. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $32.88 and a 52-week high of $46.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 0.85.

The SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (SPYD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 High Dividend index. The fund tracks an index of the 80 highest-yielding stocks selected from the S&P 500. Stocks are equally-weighted. SPYD was launched on Oct 21, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

