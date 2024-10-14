Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 12.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,237 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $788,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 47.2% during the first quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 14,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,323,000 after purchasing an additional 4,518 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $796,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $537,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 7,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,726,000 after buying an additional 1,323 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $790,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of VOT stock opened at $249.73 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $235.67 and a 200 day moving average of $232.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.99 and a beta of 1.15. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $179.43 and a 52 week high of $249.77.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

