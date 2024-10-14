Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Has $1.06 Million Stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,508 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $1,061,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital CS Group LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital CS Group LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY grew its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 1.5% during the third quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 1,689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $715,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 193 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Delta Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Delta Financial Group Inc. now owns 595 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group lifted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 3,995 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,589,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. 37.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust alerts:

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Price Performance

DIA opened at $428.73 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $412.06 and its 200-day moving average is $398.93. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 52-week low of $323.21 and a 52-week high of $429.07.

About SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.