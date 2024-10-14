Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Has $1.08 Million Stock Position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,348 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,662 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $1,084,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DAL. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 24.7% during the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 983 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its stake in Delta Air Lines by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 5,772 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 2.9% in the first quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,145 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Norden Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 1.8% in the first quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 14,006 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $670,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Finally, Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 4.7% during the second quarter. Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc. now owns 5,772 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. 69.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on Delta Air Lines from $50.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.40.

Delta Air Lines Stock Up 2.1 %

DAL opened at $51.33 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $33.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $44.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.89. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.60 and a twelve month high of $53.86.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 10th. The transportation company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $15.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.65 billion. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 36.02% and a net margin of 7.46%. Delta Air Lines’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.03 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 6.17 EPS for the current year.

Delta Air Lines Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.63%.

About Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

