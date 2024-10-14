Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Has $1.14 Million Stock Position in First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF – Free Report) by 10.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 26,054 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,038 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Financial were worth $1,142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Country Trust Bank bought a new position in First Financial during the second quarter valued at about $111,000. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of First Financial by 6,849.2% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 4,517 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 4,452 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in First Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $175,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in First Financial by 102.3% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,098 shares of the bank’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 2,578 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in First Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $233,000. 72.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of First Financial from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th.

First Financial Stock Up 3.2 %

THFF stock opened at $43.05 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $508.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a 50-day moving average of $42.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.74. First Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $31.74 and a 52-week high of $47.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.96. The firm had revenue of $70.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.95 million. First Financial had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 18.22%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that First Financial Co. will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

First Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.18%. First Financial’s payout ratio is 41.67%.

First Financial Profile

First Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services. The company offers non-interest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, savings, time, and other time deposits. It also provides commercial loans primarily to expand a business or finance asset purchases; residential real estate and residential real estate construction loans; and home equity loans and lines, secured loans, and cash/CD secured and unsecured loans.

