Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Has $602,000 Stock Position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC reduced its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,241 shares of the company’s stock after selling 541 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $602,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Securities Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 12,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after acquiring an additional 922 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $492,000. Choreo LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 20,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,568,000 after acquiring an additional 1,276 shares during the period. Bristlecone Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $199,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF stock opened at $141.46 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $22.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 0.68. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $109.87 and a twelve month high of $142.62. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $138.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $132.57.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

