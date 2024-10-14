Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Has $633,000 Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lowered its stake in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Free Report) by 5.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 350 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF were worth $633,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Sachetta LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF during the second quarter worth about $31,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 93.7% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. boosted its position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 348.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 682 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Price Performance

IYR opened at $99.11 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $99.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.05 and a beta of 0.98. iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $72.88 and a fifty-two week high of $104.04.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

