Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Has $732,000 Stake in Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE – Free Report) by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,985 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Franklin Electric were worth $732,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Franklin Electric by 88.0% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 314 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Electric in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric by 16.7% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 684 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Formulas purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Electric in the third quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Franklin Electric during the second quarter valued at about $203,000. Institutional investors own 79.98% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Franklin Electric

In other Franklin Electric news, insider Gregg C. Sengstack sold 5,396 shares of Franklin Electric stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.64, for a total value of $575,429.44. Following the sale, the insider now owns 98,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,460,637.52. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Franklin Electric news, insider Gregg C. Sengstack sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.87, for a total value of $519,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 108,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,268,752.43. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Gregg C. Sengstack sold 5,396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.64, for a total value of $575,429.44. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 98,093 shares in the company, valued at $10,460,637.52. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 24,486 shares of company stock worth $2,568,171. 2.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Franklin Electric Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of FELE stock opened at $105.31 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 2.65. The company has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.20, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.95. Franklin Electric Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.61 and a 52-week high of $108.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.26.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.06). Franklin Electric had a net margin of 9.35% and a return on equity of 15.57%. The business had revenue of $543.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $570.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Franklin Electric Co., Inc. will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Franklin Electric Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st. Franklin Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.88%.

Franklin Electric Profile

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. The company operates through Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution segments. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, drives, pumps, electronic controls, water treatment systems, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

