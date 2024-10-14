Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Has $986,000 Stock Holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,244 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $986,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 5.5% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 822,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,633,000 after buying an additional 43,002 shares during the last quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC boosted its position in Carrier Global by 54,708.0% during the second quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC now owns 13,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $864,000 after purchasing an additional 13,677 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the fourth quarter valued at $973,000. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its position in shares of Carrier Global by 50.1% in the first quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 390,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,687,000 after purchasing an additional 130,192 shares during the period. Finally, GLOBALT Investments LLC GA acquired a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the 4th quarter worth about $859,000. Institutional investors own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on CARR shares. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Carrier Global from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Citigroup raised Carrier Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, June 24th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $74.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.50.

Insider Transactions at Carrier Global

In related news, VP Ajay Agrawal sold 62,382 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.55, for a total transaction of $4,026,758.10. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 103,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,652,910.30. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.95% of the company’s stock.

Carrier Global Price Performance

CARR stock opened at $81.61 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $73.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.44. Carrier Global Co. has a 12 month low of $45.68 and a 12 month high of $82.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $73.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.32.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.02. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 23.68% and a net margin of 14.27%. The firm had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Carrier Global Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 25th. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is 53.15%.

Carrier Global Profile

(Free Report)

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CARR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.