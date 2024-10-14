Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Increases Position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 9.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,861 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $585,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IYW. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 5.2% during the third quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,576 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,908,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Rappaport Reiches Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rappaport Reiches Capital Management LLC now owns 3,017 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Keeler & Nadler Financial Planning & Wealth Management grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. Keeler & Nadler Financial Planning & Wealth Management now owns 32,913 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,990,000 after buying an additional 5,614 shares during the period. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC now owns 359,589 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $54,521,000 after acquiring an additional 12,386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarus Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 10,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,616,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Stock Performance

IYW opened at $155.00 on Monday. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $100.84 and a 1 year high of $158.97. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $146.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $143.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.04 billion, a PE ratio of 38.84 and a beta of 1.43.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

