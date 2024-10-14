Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Increases Stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,713 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,323 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Freestate Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $1,900,000. JGP Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $824,000 after purchasing an additional 1,825 shares in the last quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 66,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,451,000 after buying an additional 964 shares during the period. LifePro Asset Management grew its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 31.4% during the third quarter. LifePro Asset Management now owns 6,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after buying an additional 1,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Modus Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 69,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,741,000 after buying an additional 1,181 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $82.54 on Monday. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $80.67 and a 52-week high of $83.30. The company has a market capitalization of $22.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,695.45 and a beta of 0.01. The company has a 50 day moving average of $82.81 and a 200 day moving average of $81.97.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.2883 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

