Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 355 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $1,074,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 1,018.8% in the 1st quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Fairscale Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of ICE opened at $162.57 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $159.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $145.34. The company has a market cap of $93.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a twelve month low of $104.49 and a twelve month high of $164.18.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 21.43% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.43 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ICE shares. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $174.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $151.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Friday, October 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $182.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intercontinental Exchange

In related news, insider Christopher Scott Edmonds sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.60, for a total value of $148,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,174,909.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Intercontinental Exchange news, insider Christopher Scott Edmonds sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.60, for a total value of $148,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,174,909.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 2,048 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.57, for a total transaction of $326,799.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 44,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,159,108.05. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,532 shares of company stock valued at $1,507,309 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

Featured Stories

