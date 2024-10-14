Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Raises Stake in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Free Report) by 34.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 20,621 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,308 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $754,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BTI. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 153.7% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in British American Tobacco by 4,526.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,177 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 79.9% during the 2nd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 1,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of British American Tobacco during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, City State Bank boosted its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 5,016.7% in the first quarter. City State Bank now owns 1,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,505 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.44% of the company’s stock.

Get British American Tobacco alerts:

British American Tobacco Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:BTI opened at $35.18 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.18. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 1 year low of $28.25 and a 1 year high of $39.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on BTI. StockNews.com downgraded shares of British American Tobacco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered British American Tobacco from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on BTI

British American Tobacco Company Profile

(Free Report)

British American Tobacco p.l.c. engages in the provision of tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It also offers vapour, heated, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible cigarettes; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Vuse, glo, Velo, Grizzly, Kodiak, Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Newport, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, State Express 555 and Shuang Xi brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for British American Tobacco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British American Tobacco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.