Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Sells 1,600 Shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT – Free Report) by 3.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 39,641 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Calumet Specialty Products Partners were worth $706,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CLMT. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 20,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Sapient Capital LLC grew its stake in Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 9.5% during the second quarter. Sapient Capital LLC now owns 11,501 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 54,126 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $869,000 after acquiring an additional 2,308 shares during the period. Founders Financial Alliance LLC lifted its stake in Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 48,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $777,000 after purchasing an additional 3,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARS Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 31,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.41% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners in a report on Monday, October 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Calumet Specialty Products Partners from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 5th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on Calumet Specialty Products Partners from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners in a research note on Monday, October 7th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Calumet Specialty Products Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.33.

NASDAQ CLMT opened at $20.67 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.14. Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. has a twelve month low of $9.97 and a twelve month high of $21.19. The company has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -295.29 and a beta of 1.92.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $889.17 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.19) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. will post -1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Calumet, Inc manufactures, formulates, and markets a diversified slate of specialty branded products and renewable fuels to various consumer-facing and industrial markets in North America and internationally. It operates through Specialty Products and Solutions; Montana/Renewables; and Performance brands segments.

