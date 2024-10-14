Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Sells 1,878 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC decreased its position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report) by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,534 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,878 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF were worth $1,072,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DFAS. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 49.4% during the 1st quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 644 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 56.5% during the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 251.4% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Stock Performance

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF stock opened at $65.11 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 1.13. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $48.66 and a 52 week high of $66.46.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

