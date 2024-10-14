Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Sells 3,501 Shares of Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Free Report) by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,513 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,501 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF were worth $1,010,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 137.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 28,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 16,249 shares in the last quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Dimensional International Value ETF by 4.4% in the first quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 5.9% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 7,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 106.5% during the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 87,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,211,000 after purchasing an additional 45,068 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $5,637,000.

Dimensional International Value ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of DFIV stock opened at $37.72 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.96. Dimensional International Value ETF has a 12 month low of $30.80 and a 12 month high of $38.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.43 billion, a PE ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 0.74.

Dimensional International Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA (net div.) index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to large value stocks from developed markets while minimizing federal taxes on performance returns. DFIV was launched on Apr 16, 1999 and is managed by Dimensional.

