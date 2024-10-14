Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Sells 63 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC reduced its position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,072 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 63 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $915,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 40.0% in the third quarter. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC now owns 1,263 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $555,000. JGP Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 2.0% during the third quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 45,638 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,588,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 11.0% in the third quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 9,277 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,762,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Agate Pass Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 2.4% in the third quarter. Agate Pass Investment Management LLC now owns 6,902 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,055,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. 81.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Performance

APD stock opened at $316.66 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $70.40 billion, a PE ratio of 28.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50 day moving average of $284.78 and a 200-day moving average of $265.90. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $212.24 and a 12-month high of $323.86.

Air Products and Chemicals Announces Dividend

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 21.24%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be paid a $1.77 dividend. This represents a $7.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 1st. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is 63.90%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on APD. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $280.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $295.00 to $364.00 in a report on Monday, October 7th. Barclays raised their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $291.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $316.47.

Air Products and Chemicals Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

