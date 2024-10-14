VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) Shares Sold by Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC decreased its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report) by 84.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 28,762 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 649.7% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 16,209,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $512,530,000 after purchasing an additional 14,046,913 shares during the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp increased its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 132.1% during the first quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 3,940,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $124,594,000 after acquiring an additional 2,242,823 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 89.0% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,913,211 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $132,617,000 after acquiring an additional 1,842,885 shares during the period. Capitolis Liquid Global Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $104,346,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,020,715 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $95,515,000 after purchasing an additional 181,475 shares during the period.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Stock Performance

VanEck Gold Miners ETF stock opened at $40.05 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.01 billion, a PE ratio of 28.03 and a beta of 0.85. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.67 and a fifty-two week high of $41.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $38.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.23.

About VanEck Gold Miners ETF

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

