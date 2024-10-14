Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR) Shares Bought by Valeo Financial Advisors LLC

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,796 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $952,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the first quarter worth $27,000. DT Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Family Firm Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the second quarter worth about $46,000.

Get Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF alerts:

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF stock opened at $333.92 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $322.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $314.32. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 12-month low of $247.52 and a 12-month high of $343.61. The stock has a market cap of $5.93 billion, a PE ratio of 27.74 and a beta of 1.31.

About Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.