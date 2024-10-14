Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Sold by Valeo Financial Advisors LLC

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,557 shares of the company’s stock after selling 241 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VIG. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 33,295.6% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 8,775,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,601,882,000 after buying an additional 8,748,758 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 505.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 813,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,515,000 after acquiring an additional 679,010 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 15.9% during the first quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,459,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $814,295,000 after purchasing an additional 612,202 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,635,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,576,895,000 after purchasing an additional 466,457 shares during the period. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the second quarter valued at $73,967,000.

NYSEARCA VIG opened at $199.75 on Monday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $149.67 and a fifty-two week high of $199.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $193.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $186.01.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

