Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) Shares Purchased by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 996 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Centennial Bank AR purchased a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000.

NYSEARCA VHT opened at $281.76 on Monday. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 12 month low of $222.27 and a 12 month high of $289.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.22 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $281.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $270.60.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

