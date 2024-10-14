Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Shares Bought by Valeo Financial Advisors LLC

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 6.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,941 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $762,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VYM. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 579.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,588,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355,103 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 6,282.8% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 365,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,399,000 after purchasing an additional 360,192 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the second quarter worth $27,104,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.6% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,223,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,528,000 after purchasing an additional 228,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Executive Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 199.4% in the 1st quarter. Executive Wealth Group LLC now owns 292,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,994,000 after buying an additional 194,672 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

VYM opened at $130.11 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $125.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.51. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $98.40 and a 52 week high of $130.24. The firm has a market cap of $58.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.70.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.