Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) Shares Purchased by Valeo Financial Advisors LLC

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,657 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $700,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VV. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Bangor Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $40,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Union Savings Bank grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 38.7% in the second quarter. Union Savings Bank now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSEARCA VV opened at $266.00 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $38.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.46 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $255.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $248.02. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $187.49 and a 52 week high of $266.42.

About Vanguard Large-Cap ETF

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

