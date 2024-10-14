Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VTWG) Shares Bought by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VTWG – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the period. Cwm LLC owned about 0.34% of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF worth $3,482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VTWG. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $55,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $84,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $156,000. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $217,000.

NASDAQ:VTWG opened at $208.70 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.65 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $200.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $194.98. Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $148.12 and a 12 month high of $211.89.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th were given a dividend of $0.227 per share. This represents a $0.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th.

The Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF (VTWG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap growth stocks. Holdings are selected and weighted based on EPS growth estimates and historical sales growth. VTWG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

