Vera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERA) Shares Bought by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in shares of Vera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERA – Free Report) by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Vera Therapeutics were worth $610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado acquired a new position in Vera Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $135,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Vera Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $163,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vera Therapeutics by 20.8% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vera Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $235,000. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new position in Vera Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $235,000. 99.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Vera Therapeutics news, CEO Marshall Fordyce sold 14,471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.76, for a total value of $575,366.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 322,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,829,239.92. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Beth C. Seidenberg sold 1,177 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total transaction of $49,445.77. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 160,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,737,395.76. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marshall Fordyce sold 14,471 shares of Vera Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.76, for a total transaction of $575,366.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 322,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,829,239.92. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 70,023 shares of company stock valued at $2,873,156 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 21.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Vera Therapeutics from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $107.00 target price on shares of Vera Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Vera Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Vera Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.75.

Vera Therapeutics Price Performance

VERA stock opened at $42.72 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $39.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.91. Vera Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.24 and a 12-month high of $50.78. The company has a current ratio of 21.43, a quick ratio of 21.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of -19.33 and a beta of 1.00.

Vera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.06). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vera Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.57 EPS for the current year.

About Vera Therapeutics

Vera Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for patients with serious immunological diseases. Its lead product candidate is atacicept, a fusion protein self-administered as a subcutaneous injection that is in Phase III clinical trial for patients with immunoglobulin A nephropathy; and for treatment of lupus nephritis that is in Phase II clinical trial.

Further Reading

