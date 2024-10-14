VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC) Stake Boosted by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC – Free Report) by 13.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,818 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in VSE were worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VSEC. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of VSE during the second quarter valued at $42,000. Caprock Group LLC purchased a new position in VSE during the 1st quarter valued at about $241,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of VSE in the 2nd quarter valued at about $247,000. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in VSE during the first quarter valued at approximately $280,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in VSE by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 4,521 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 842 shares during the period. 91.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Calvin Scott Koonce sold 15,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.83, for a total transaction of $1,404,999.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 463,284 shares in the company, valued at $42,543,369.72. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 14.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VSEC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of VSE in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $101.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on VSE in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial increased their price objective on VSE from $92.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of VSE in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of VSE in a report on Friday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.83.

VSE Price Performance

NASDAQ VSEC opened at $89.53 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 26.78 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 3.53. VSE Co. has a twelve month low of $52.01 and a twelve month high of $94.10.

VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The construction company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $265.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.60 million. VSE had a return on equity of 7.87% and a net margin of 1.21%. Research analysts anticipate that VSE Co. will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

VSE Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%.

VSE Company Profile

VSE Corporation operates as a diversified aftermarket products and services company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Aviation and Fleet. The Aviation segment provides aftermarket parts supply and distribution; maintenance, repair, and overhaul services for components and engine accessories supporting commercial, business, and general aviation operators.

Further Reading

