Wedmont Private Capital Acquires 29 Shares of Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG)

Wedmont Private Capital lifted its holdings in Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG – Free Report) by 4.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 638 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29 shares during the quarter. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Everest Group were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. American National Bank bought a new stake in Everest Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Everest Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new stake in Everest Group during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. American National Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Everest Group by 80.0% during the 3rd quarter. American National Bank & Trust now owns 126 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management raised its holdings in Everest Group by 575.0% during the 1st quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. 92.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on EG shares. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on Everest Group from $419.00 to $405.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on Everest Group from $454.00 to $438.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Everest Group from $440.00 to $457.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Everest Group from $496.00 to $485.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $403.00 price objective on shares of Everest Group in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Everest Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $439.27.

Everest Group Trading Up 0.0 %

NYSE:EG opened at $393.96 on Monday. Everest Group, Ltd. has a twelve month low of $343.76 and a twelve month high of $417.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $382.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $380.53. The company has a market cap of $17.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.61.

Everest Group (NYSE:EG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $16.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $16.97 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.32 billion. Everest Group had a return on equity of 24.09% and a net margin of 18.36%. The company’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $15.21 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Everest Group, Ltd. will post 61.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Everest Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th were issued a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th. Everest Group’s payout ratio is presently 11.89%.

Everest Group Company Profile

Everest Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segment, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

Featured Articles

