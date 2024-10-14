Wedmont Private Capital Acquires 5,892 Shares of Vestis Co. (NYSE:VSTS)

Wedmont Private Capital boosted its holdings in shares of Vestis Co. (NYSE:VSTS – Free Report) by 58.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,037 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,892 shares during the quarter. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Vestis were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VSTS. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Vestis during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,196,000. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in Vestis during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,431,000. Wahed Invest LLC bought a new stake in Vestis during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in Vestis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $302,586,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Vestis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Institutional investors own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VSTS opened at $14.94 on Monday. Vestis Co. has a 52 week low of $8.92 and a 52 week high of $22.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.05.

Vestis ( NYSE:VSTS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.06. Vestis had a return on equity of 18.00% and a net margin of 4.13%. The company had revenue of $698.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $688.33 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Vestis Co. will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%.

VSTS has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Vestis from $12.50 to $13.80 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Robert W. Baird cut Vestis from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Baird R W cut Vestis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.69.

Vestis Corporation provides uniform rentals and workplace supplies in the United States and Canada. Its products include uniform options, such as shirts, pants, outerwear, gowns, scrubs, high visibility garments, particulate-free garments, and flame-resistant garments, as well as shoes and accessories; and workplace supplies, including managed restroom supply services, first-aid supplies and safety products, floor mats, towels, and linens.

