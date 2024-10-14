Wedmont Private Capital Buys 759 Shares of Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM)

Wedmont Private Capital boosted its holdings in Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,862 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 759 shares during the quarter. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Antero Midstream were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AM. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Antero Midstream by 314.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,862,900 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $27,459,000 after buying an additional 1,413,606 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Antero Midstream by 46.6% in the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 3,174,399 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $44,632,000 after buying an additional 1,008,515 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Antero Midstream by 30.7% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 2,959,243 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $41,607,000 after buying an additional 694,243 shares during the period. SIR Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Antero Midstream in the second quarter valued at approximately $8,251,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Antero Midstream by 50.5% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,513,473 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $18,964,000 after buying an additional 507,577 shares during the period. 53.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Antero Midstream alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AM. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Antero Midstream from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Antero Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Sheri Pearce sold 23,518 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.59, for a total transaction of $343,127.62. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 130,349 shares in the company, valued at $1,901,791.91. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Antero Midstream Trading Up 1.2 %

AM opened at $15.61 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $7.51 billion, a PE ratio of 19.51 and a beta of 2.34. Antero Midstream Co. has a twelve month low of $11.58 and a twelve month high of $15.87.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.04). Antero Midstream had a return on equity of 19.40% and a net margin of 36.19%. The firm had revenue of $269.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Antero Midstream Co. will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

Antero Midstream Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 23rd. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.77%. Antero Midstream’s payout ratio is 112.50%.

About Antero Midstream

(Free Report)

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Antero Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antero Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.