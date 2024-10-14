Wedmont Private Capital Buys Shares of 5,259 Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Wedmont Private Capital bought a new position in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 5,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Exelon in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC increased its position in shares of Exelon by 37.6% in the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 16,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after buying an additional 4,413 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its stake in Exelon by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 18,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after buying an additional 693 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Exelon by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 1,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Exelon by 58.8% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 1,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the period. 80.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on EXC. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Exelon from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Exelon from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Exelon in a report on Thursday, September 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Exelon from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Exelon from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Exelon presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.08.

Exelon Price Performance

NASDAQ:EXC opened at $39.74 on Monday. Exelon Co. has a 52-week low of $33.35 and a 52-week high of $41.48. The company has a market cap of $39.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.41.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.98 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 9.40% and a net margin of 10.65%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Exelon Co. will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exelon Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th were paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.52%.

Exelon Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

