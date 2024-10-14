Wedmont Private Capital Cuts Position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Wedmont Private Capital decreased its position in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 13.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 16,856 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,623 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in F. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Able Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Ford Motor in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Beacon Financial Group purchased a new stake in Ford Motor during the fourth quarter valued at about $147,000. Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 24,725 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 1,832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 51,428 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $627,000 after buying an additional 911 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Stock Up 0.4 %

F stock opened at $10.72 on Monday. Ford Motor has a fifty-two week low of $9.49 and a fifty-two week high of $14.85. The company has a market capitalization of $42.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.62. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $47.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.79 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 15.28% and a net margin of 2.13%. Ford Motor’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 7th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 7th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.60%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.86%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on F. Barclays reduced their price target on Ford Motor from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Ford Motor from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Ford Motor to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.72.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

