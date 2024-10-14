Wedmont Private Capital Has $243,000 Holdings in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Wedmont Private Capital raised its holdings in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,985 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the quarter. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Datadog were worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Datadog by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,431,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,390,485,000 after purchasing an additional 171,693 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Datadog by 9.2% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,944,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,620,000 after buying an additional 331,808 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Datadog by 5.9% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,486,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,487,000 after buying an additional 138,700 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Datadog by 19.3% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,068,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,518,000 after buying an additional 172,887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kodai Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Datadog during the first quarter worth approximately $116,054,000. Institutional investors own 78.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Datadog

In other news, Director Shardul Shah sold 15,832 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.02, for a total transaction of $1,900,156.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 459,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,143,068.98. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Shardul Shah sold 15,832 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.02, for a total transaction of $1,900,156.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 459,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,143,068.98. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David M. Obstler sold 33,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.70, for a total value of $4,189,958.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 314,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,489,660.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 361,574 shares of company stock valued at $41,291,591 over the last 90 days. 11.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on DDOG shares. Mizuho upgraded Datadog from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $135.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. UBS Group upped their target price on Datadog from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Scotiabank cut their target price on Datadog from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. BTIG Research upgraded Datadog from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Datadog from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.19.

Datadog Trading Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ:DDOG opened at $129.81 on Monday. Datadog, Inc. has a 1-year low of $77.81 and a 1-year high of $138.61. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $114.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 405.66, a PEG ratio of 22.85 and a beta of 1.11.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. Datadog had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 6.81%. The firm had revenue of $645.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $624.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Datadog Profile

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

