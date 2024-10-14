Wedmont Private Capital Has $265,000 Holdings in Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON)

Wedmont Private Capital lifted its holdings in Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) by 35.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,734 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 977 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Onsemi were worth $265,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Onsemi by 5,500.0% during the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 560 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in Onsemi by 36.7% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 629 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Onsemi during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Onsemi during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Onsemi during the second quarter worth about $53,000. 97.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ON shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Onsemi from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Onsemi from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Roth Mkm increased their target price on shares of Onsemi from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Onsemi from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Onsemi from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.83.

Insider Buying and Selling at Onsemi

In related news, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.80, for a total value of $106,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 840,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,515,896. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.80, for a total value of $106,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 840,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,515,896. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Simon Keeton sold 30,939 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.94, for a total transaction of $2,411,385.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 231,092 shares in the company, valued at $18,011,310.48. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Onsemi Price Performance

Shares of ON opened at $70.33 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business’s fifty day moving average is $72.06 and its 200 day moving average is $71.53. Onsemi has a 12-month low of $59.34 and a 12-month high of $95.59. The stock has a market cap of $30.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.65.

Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.04. Onsemi had a return on equity of 25.48% and a net margin of 24.84%. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Onsemi will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Onsemi

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

