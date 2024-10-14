Wedmont Private Capital Increases Position in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Wedmont Private Capital boosted its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report) by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,809 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 49.4% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 242 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,445 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $761,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. iA Global Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,297 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 2,009 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Daymark Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 19,484 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,652,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CINF. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Citigroup upgraded shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $126.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, June 28th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $149.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Roth Mkm upped their price objective on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.29.

Cincinnati Financial Price Performance

Cincinnati Financial stock opened at $136.39 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $21.35 billion, a PE ratio of 9.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.66. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $96.86 and a 52-week high of $139.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company’s 50 day moving average is $133.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.07.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The insurance provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 20.20% and a return on equity of 9.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 6.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cincinnati Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be issued a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 17th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Cincinnati Financial’s payout ratio is 21.56%.

Cincinnati Financial Profile

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. It operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

