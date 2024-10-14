Wedmont Private Capital Invests $246,000 in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Wedmont Private Capital purchased a new position in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 168 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP bought a new position in Mettler-Toledo International in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC increased its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 412 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 120,531 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $146,199,000 after acquiring an additional 13,495 shares during the last quarter. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management bought a new position in Mettler-Toledo International in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Mettler-Toledo International in the fourth quarter valued at $275,000. Institutional investors own 95.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Mettler-Toledo International alerts:

Insider Transactions at Mettler-Toledo International

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, insider Christian Magloth sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,422.97, for a total value of $1,422,970.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 734 shares in the company, valued at $1,044,459.98. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Mettler-Toledo International news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,401.00, for a total value of $350,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,914 shares in the company, valued at $6,884,514. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Christian Magloth sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,422.97, for a total transaction of $1,422,970.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,044,459.98. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MTD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,300.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,375.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,150.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,510.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,363.75.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on MTD

Mettler-Toledo International Trading Up 0.6 %

Mettler-Toledo International stock opened at $1,450.95 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1,421.67 and a 200-day moving average of $1,391.38. The firm has a market cap of $30.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.69, a P/E/G ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.14. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 1-year low of $928.49 and a 1-year high of $1,546.93.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $9.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.00 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $946.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $929.13 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 20.95% and a negative return on equity of 575.61%. Mettler-Toledo International’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $10.19 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 40.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, real-time analytics, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.Its industrial instruments comprise industrial weighing instruments and related terminals, automatic dimensional measurement and data capture solutions, vehicle scale systems, industrial software, metal detection equipment, x-ray systems, check weighing equipment, camera-based imaging equipment, track-and-trace solutions, and product inspection systems.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mettler-Toledo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mettler-Toledo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.