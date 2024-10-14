Wedmont Private Capital Invests $259,000 in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Wedmont Private Capital bought a new position in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NDAQ. Y.D. More Investments Ltd increased its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 94.8% during the second quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nasdaq during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 89.3% during the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 164.4% during the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the period. Finally, LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nasdaq during the first quarter valued at $31,000. 72.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nasdaq

In other Nasdaq news, major shareholder Seller Lp Argus sold 42,804,207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.58, for a total value of $2,764,295,688.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,804,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,764,295,688.06. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on NDAQ shares. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Nasdaq from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Bank of America cut their target price on Nasdaq from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $88.00 target price on shares of Nasdaq in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Barclays lifted their target price on Nasdaq from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Nasdaq from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Nasdaq presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.73.

Nasdaq Trading Down 0.3 %

Nasdaq stock opened at $71.62 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.56 and a 52 week high of $74.88. The company has a market capitalization of $41.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $71.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.89.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.05. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 14.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

Nasdaq Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is presently 50.53%.

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Capital Access Platforms, Financial Technology, and Market Services. The Capital Access Platforms segment sells and distributes historical and real-time market data; and develops and licenses Nasdaq-branded indices and financial products.

