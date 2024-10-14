Wedmont Private Capital Makes New $213,000 Investment in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Wedmont Private Capital purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Smith Thornton Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $491,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $118,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $204,000. Wealth Alliance bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the second quarter worth about $275,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 38,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,534,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWN opened at $166.32 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $163.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $158.11. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $124.97 and a 52-week high of $174.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.72 billion, a PE ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 1.17.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

