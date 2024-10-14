Wedmont Private Capital Purchases 60 Shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Wedmont Private Capital increased its stake in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,171 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the quarter. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Workday were worth $276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WDAY. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Workday by 79.1% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,302,008 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $514,637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016,394 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Workday by 17,345.2% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 930,701 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $208,068,000 after purchasing an additional 925,366 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Workday by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,448,125 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,988,549,000 after purchasing an additional 437,215 shares in the last quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. grew its position in shares of Workday by 152.1% in the second quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 518,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $115,804,000 after purchasing an additional 312,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sustainable Growth Advisers LP grew its position in shares of Workday by 9.7% in the first quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 3,402,374 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $927,998,000 after purchasing an additional 301,463 shares in the last quarter. 89.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Workday alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Workday

In other Workday news, insider Richard Harry Sauer sold 3,134 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.78, for a total transaction of $738,934.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 85,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,228,745.10. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 66,492 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.20, for a total value of $17,367,710.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 102,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,902,816.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Richard Harry Sauer sold 3,134 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.78, for a total value of $738,934.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 85,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,228,745.10. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 312,747 shares of company stock valued at $77,512,235 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 20.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America boosted their target price on Workday from $265.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Workday from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Workday from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Workday in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Workday from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Workday has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $287.04.

View Our Latest Research Report on WDAY

Workday Trading Down 1.7 %

NASDAQ WDAY opened at $240.90 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $241.97 and a 200-day moving average of $238.79. The firm has a market cap of $63.84 billion, a PE ratio of 43.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Workday, Inc. has a 1-year low of $199.81 and a 1-year high of $311.28.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The software maker reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. Workday had a return on equity of 5.34% and a net margin of 19.59%. Workday’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Workday, Inc. will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

Workday Profile

(Free Report)

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WDAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.